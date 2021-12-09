Suspects in student's fatal shooting at bus stop also teens, authorities say





The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) arrested two suspects Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student nearly three months after his death.

The LMPD announced during a Thursday press conference that they had arrested and charged two Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students, both 16 years old, in connection with the shooting of Tyree Smith.

Smith, 16, was waiting for his bus to take him to Eastern High School on Sept. 22 when a vehicle drove by and fired gunshots into a group of students, killing Smith and wounding two other teens, according to local news outlet WLKY.

The two juvenile suspects, whose names were not released, were charged with multiple offenses, including complicity to murder and complicity to assault, LMPD Lt. Donny Burbrink said.

While the arrests have been made, the investigation is still ongoing.

"This case will continue being investigated until the trail is over. We're not gonna say we have everybody, we're not gonna say we don't have everybody," Burbrink told reporters. "We're still gonna chase down every lead, we're still gonna talk to everybody we can talk to."

LMPD Chief Erika Shields called the shooting "truly horrific."

In a statement released Thursday, JCPS described the crime's effect on the community and the public outcry against senseless violence it had given rise to.

"What happened to Tyree Smith was tragic and left our JCPS family heartbroken," the statement read. "His death impacted our entire community and raised awareness about the need for change. Youth violence is an issue we all must address. There is no single solution, or perfect answer. But through collaboration and unity we can find new avenues to bring hope to young people across our city."