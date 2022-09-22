Suspects in Sumter’s drive-by shooting spree arrested

A Monday traffic stop may finally bring an end to two months of drive by shootings that have terrorized a south Sumter community, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Antione Kurry Price, Deaontey Montrel Cover and an unnamed juvenile were arrested on Sept. 19 while driving an allegedly stolen gold Toyota Camry thought to be connected to series of shootings. The sheriff’s office now believes the men to be connected to 11 shootings that took place in the area of West Patricia Drive, Dollard Drive and Old Pocalla Road.

In the past two months, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has recorded 13 drive-by shootings, including a fatal incident on Sept. 18, said Randall Stewart, major of operations at the sheriff’s office.

Sumter Sheriff Anthony Dennis shared his “great concern about individuals that choose to settle indifferences (sic) with radical violence.”

On Monday, a deputy stopped a gold Toyota Camry that matched the description of a vehicle that had been involved in several of the shootings, according to the sheriff’s office. During the stop, the three occupants were detained when it was determined that the vehicle had been stolen.

In the ensuing search, deputies recovered drugs and “a weapon consistent with a recent shooting,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office had identified Price, 20, as a person of interest in the shootings. Price’s name and the gold Toyota Camry “kept coming up when investigating,” Stewart said.

Price was charged with both possession of a stolen vehicle and attempted escape after he tried to barricade himself in an interview room and pick the lock of his handcuffs, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Cover, 23, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, simple possession, unlawful carrying of a firearm and aggravated breach of peace related to a previous incident with the same weapon.

The unnamed juvenile was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Price and Cover were both taken to the Sumter County jail were they received bond set at under $10,000. Cover has since posted bail.

Story continues

“There have not been any drive-by related calls since this arrest,” Stewart said.

The motivation behind the shootings is still under “active investigation,” Stewart said. While some of the incidents appear to have been unconnected, others appear to be part of a violent cycle of retribution, he said.

“It’s back and forth between a group of people,” said Stewart. “That’s how innocent people get hurt, or killed.”