Suspects in thwarted school-shooting plot moved from Cambria prison

Dec. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Suspects in what authorities describe as a thwarted school-shooting plot, Preston R. Hinebaugh, 16, and Logan J. Pringle, 17, were moved from the Cambria County Prison on Monday to another commonwealth facility.

The reason for the transfer is because of the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act that requires juveniles to be out of sight and sound of adult inmates, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugbauer said.

"The prison was able to comply with PREA over the weekend," he said.

But because the juvenile area of the jail is being used due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the youths couldn't be placed there.

Matthew Tremba, a corrections officer at the Cambria prison, said both teenagers were held in the intake area while there.

In that location, they were isolated and under constant supervision since their arrest on Friday.

Neugebauer said he could not say where the suspects were moved to.

Hinebaugh, of Upper Yoder Township, and Pringle, of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, are accused of planning to carry out an attack on Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.

There were five firearms seized from the Hinebaugh residence last week — four AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles that are allegedly "ghost guns," meaning they are untraceable weapons not made by a manufacturer, and a pump-action rife — when law enforcement searched the house.

One of the AR-15 rifles and the other weapon were found in the Westmont student's bedroom.

Both teens are being charged as adults with several offenses, including felony counts of conspiracy to commit terrorism.

A Westmont parent alerted the district that Pringle was let into the building by Hinebaugh on Dec. 7, and administrators alerted the police who immediately started an investigation.

Pringle was barred from the high school by court order after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting there in 2018 after being expelled for prior behavioral issues.

Preliminary hearings are set for both suspects on Dec. 20.