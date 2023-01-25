Suspects tied up employee, stole medications from west Wichita long-term home, police say

Police are asking for help finding three people — two men and a woman — who allegedly tied up an employee of a long-term care facility and stole medications Wednesday morning, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said.

Police were called to the armed robbery at 4:50 a.m. in the 600 block of South Maize Court. Both Avita Assisted Living and Memory Care and Reflection Living are located in that block.

A 27-year-old woman who worked at the business said three people dressed in black scrubs knocked on the door and forced their way in when she opened it. One had a gun, Macy said.

Two of the suspects tied her up and then all three stole various medications before leaving and heading northwest, where they got into a silver hatchback or small SUV waiting near Hayden and Maize. They then left southbound on Maize.

The employee was not injured.

The suspects are two males — one white and one light-skinned Black suspect — and a female, who is believed to be Hispanic and between the ages of 20 and 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.