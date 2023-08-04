Suspects who took an ATM with a stolen truck arrested, Lake City Police Department says

Lake City Police Department responded in July about a stolen ATM at Ameris Bank.

When police arrived, the officers discovered an ATM missing from the drive-through.

Police say they could see drag marks on the ground leading through the Lake City Mall Parking lot.

While the suspects were driving through the interstate, a police officer saw them dragging the ATM on a stolen vehicle.

The officer tried to stop the car, but then the suspects started to run away on foot.

On Aug. 3, two people were arrested in connection to the theft.

Ahkeim Rashid Griffin was arrested by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Andrew Jordan Brown was arrested by the Lake City Police Department. Both arrests were without incident. More arrests are expected.

