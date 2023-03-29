Suspects who tried to run deputy over found with $50K in gift cards, ‘suspected meth,’ SJSO says

On March 25, St. Johns County responded to a theft of a wallet and a fraudulent use of a credit card.

When police arrived, an officer learned that the victim was shopping at the grocery store when she was distracted by an individual.

At the same moment her wallet was stolen. The victim later realized that her credit card had been used at a nearby CVS.

Police went to the CVS but the alert was behind by several minutes.

The victim then noticed her card was being used again at the Outlet Mall. Police was able to locate the suspects.

According to SJCSO, patrol attempted to stop them which at one point an accomplice attempted to strike a deputy with their car.

SJCSO, started to chase the car and initiated a PIT to stop the car.

Action News Jax reported on March 25 about the car accident. No police officer was harmed during this tactic.

In their investigation, they discovered 277 gift cards estimating the total of $50,000, eight cell phones, a drug suspected to be meth, and a ruger firearm with ammunition.

Tari Pope-FanFan, Robert Lahori, Megan Steele (a 10x convicted felon), and April Strong were all booked into the St. Johns County Jail with multiple charges and additional charges forthcoming. Each of these individuals were from out of county and it’s suspected that they have been involved in similar crimes across the region.

