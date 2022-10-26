Suspects try to flush pot stash as SWAT officers raid home, Georgia police say

A pair of panicked suspects tried flushing a hefty amount of marijuana down the toilet as officers raided their Atlanta-area home, police in Georgia say.

Officers with the Clayton County Police Department’s narcotics unit and SWAT went to execute a search warrant at a home in Jonesboro on Thursday, Oct. 20, as part of an ongoing investigation, according to an Oct. 26 news release.

During the sweep, authorities found more than 40 pounds of marijuana — a portion of which they said the suspects dumped into a toilet and tried to flush away. Photos posted by police show a mound of green buds inside the toilet bowl.

Other items seized in the search:

1 pint of promethazine

35 grams of mushrooms

29 grams of oxycodone

One rifle

Five handguns

Cash and drug paraphernalia

Two people were arrested at the scene, police said. Authorities did not release their identities or say what charges they may face.

Jonesboro is about 20 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

