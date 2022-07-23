Suspects in two separate western Kansas killings arrested this week in Wichita

Suspects in two separate killings in western Kansas were arrested in Wichita this week, with the latest happening Friday night after the suspect was bit by a police K-9 following a short standoff.

Ricardo Viveros-Magana, 28, was wanted for the July 19 fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Liberal, which is about three-and-half hours from Wichita. The victim was found shot in the chest and later died at the hospital. Viveros-Magana left the shooting in a stolen truck, Liberal police said. He was wanted for first-degree murder.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a person flagged down an officer to tell them the whereabouts of a wanted person, according to Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo. Police surrounded the home in the 2600 block of East Grail, which is near Harry.

Viveros-Magana went in and out of the home while he talked with negotiators. The last time he went outside, police released the dog. K-9 Odin latched onto Viveros-Magana before police took him into custody. Viveros-Magana was treated for minor injuries and booked into jail just after 9:30 p.m., according to Rebolledo and jail records.

Rebolledo said Viveros-Magana was with his girlfriend when he was arrested. He did not know what connection Viveros-Magana has to the home’s occupants.

Aaron Andres Arreola, 27, of Dodge City, turned himself into Wichita police on Wednesday. Arreola was wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing Sunday morning in Dodge City, which is about two-and-a-half hours from Wichita.

Arreola was last seen in a black Chevrolet Cadillac, according to a Facebook post the Dodge City police made Sunday. Dodge City police said Monday that the SUV had been found.