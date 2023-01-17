Suspects from Ulta theft identified and arraigned on charges

The scene of what police said was an organized retail fraud outside the Ulta Beauty store at the Green Oak Village Place mall on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Five women have been charged in connection with an organized retail theft incident and police shooting at the Ulta Beauty store Thursday in Green Oak Township.

Prosecutors this week charged Shanel Webster, 29, Tirezah Scott, 50, Joya Williams, 36, — all of Detroit, and Laronda Chase, 25, and Kari Williams, 27, whose addresses are not clear, with multiple felonies in connection with the incident.

According to court records, Webster has been arraigned on 11 charges: organized retail crime, first-degree retail fraud, stolen property, uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes, assault with a dangerous weapon, two charges of fleeing a police officer in the third degree, two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and two counts of malicious destruction of fire or police property. She is being held at the Livingston County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Scott has been arraigned on five charges: organized retail crime, first-degree retail fraud, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, stolen property and deactivation/removal of a theft detection device. She is being held in the Livingston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Williams has been arraigned on four charges: organized retail crime, stolen property, first-degree retail fraud and driving while license was suspended/revoked/denied. She is being held in the Livingston County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Chase and Williams were both arraigned on three charges: organized retail crime, stolen property and second-degree retail fraud. They have posted $100,000 bonds and are not currently in the Livingston County Jail.

All five women are all scheduled for probable cause conferences Jan. 31.

Livingston County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry and Green Oak Township Deputy Police Chief Jason Pless could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The incident began when officers "…responded to a report of four suspects, later determined to be five, who entered Ulta and were filling a bag with merchandise," at about 8 p.m., Green Oak police said in a press release.

As officers arrived, one suspect fled on foot and was pursued by officers. Other suspects made it to two separate vehicles and were able to drive away.

One vehicle was stopped in the parking lot by officers, including Michigan State troopers.

While one trooper was attempting to arrest the woman who fled on foot, a vehicle involved drove directly at the trooper, according to Michigan State Police. The trooper fired his weapon at the vehicle and the car was struck, but no one was injured.

Then, the vehicle was stopped in the parking lot after colliding with the back of the Men's Wearhouse store in the mall.

State Police First District Public Information Officer Lt. Rene Gonzalez said there has been a string of incidents across the country at Ulta Beauty stores, but police did not yet know if this incident was connected. Ulta stores sell cosmetics and other beauty products.

Employees at the Ulta store declined to comment, but the company issued a statement.

"Organized retail crime impacts manufacturers, consumers, employees and communities," Ulta Beauty Director of Public Relations Crystal Carroll said in a statement Friday. "As our assortment, store footprint and brand awareness have grown, Ulta Beauty has increasingly become a target for these criminals."

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517-377-1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Suspects from Ulta robbery identified and arraigned on charges