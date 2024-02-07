Suspects in Union City police shooting identified, died by murder-suicide

(KRON) — Two people allegedly involved a Union City shooting that left a deputy injured were identified by the Union City Police Department on Tuesday.

Michael Dorthick, 56, and Lizzette Chan, 54, both of Union City, were named as the two suspects accused of shooting an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy in the arm while he was serving an eviction notice, before apparently dying by murder-suicide, officials said.

Police said they found Dorthick and Chann in their home on the 3300 block of Dowe Avenue with apparent “self-inflicted gunshot wounds.” After an investigation was conducted, police re-classified their deaths as a “murder-suicide.” They were in a relationship, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other suspects or victims were found inside.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UCPD or your local law enforcement agency. If you wish to remain anonymous, information may be left at 510-675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.

