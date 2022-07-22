Suspects used fake check to buy metro Atlanta puppies, deputies say

A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office is searching for a pair of suspects they say used fake checks to buy puppies.

Deputies say a Hoschton homeowner contacted them and said they had been given a check that turned out to be fraudulent.

The victims were selling puppies and had two people bring them a check to purchase two of their puppies, but later learned they hadn’t received any money at all.

The man and woman were caught on surveillance camera at the house before giving the check to the victims.

The man has tattoos on his neck and both arms. The woman is described as having blonde and pink hair.

Anyone who knows who the two suspects are should contact investigators at 706-387-6044 or by clicking here.

