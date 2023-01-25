Suspects used hammer to smash their way into 5 Henry County businesses, police say

Police in Henry County are searching for a trio of suspects they say went on a burglary spree earlier this month.

Officers say three suspects used a hammer to smash their way into five businesses on Fairview Road and E. Atlanta Road.

The thefts happened around 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Surveillance photos show that after the burglaries, the suspects drove away in a white SUV.

It is unclear exactly what businesses were burglarized and how much damage was caused. Police have also not released details on what was taken from the stores.

Anyone with information on who these suspected burglars might be should call investigators at 770-288-8494.

