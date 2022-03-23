Suspects used stolen credit cards to spend $11,000 at Best Buy, Sandy Springs police say

Sandy Springs police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of card fraud suspects.

Police say the men are wanted for allegedly spending $11,000 at Best Buy using stolen credit cards.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police released surveillance photos of the two men inside the Best Buy.

Investigators say that the pair broke into a car on March 13 and stole the victim’s wallet.

They then took the credit cards inside the wallet to illegally purchase electronics and other merchandise, according to police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information on who these suspects are or where they may be is asked to contact police at 770-551-2563.

IN OTHER NEWS: