Suspects used stolen credit cards to spend $11,000 at Best Buy, Sandy Springs police say
Sandy Springs police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of card fraud suspects.
Police say the men are wanted for allegedly spending $11,000 at Best Buy using stolen credit cards.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police released surveillance photos of the two men inside the Best Buy.
Investigators say that the pair broke into a car on March 13 and stole the victim’s wallet.
They then took the credit cards inside the wallet to illegally purchase electronics and other merchandise, according to police.
TRENDING STORIES:
Gunman in custody after SWAT standoff on Greyhound bus shuts down I-85 in Gwinnett County for hours
Details from Zoom call contradict story missing woman’s husband told police about her disappearance
Man arrested after he stole school bus for a ‘joyride,’ crashed through fence, police say
Anyone with information on who these suspects are or where they may be is asked to contact police at 770-551-2563.
IN OTHER NEWS: