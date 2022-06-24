Suspect's vehicle located weeks after pro cyclist killed in Texas

A vehicle registered to a woman who authorities say is being sought for the killing of a professional cyclist in Texas has been located, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force announced Thursday.

Photo of Kaitlin Armstrong. / Credit: U.S. Marshals

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, sold the black Jeep Grand Cherokee on May 13 to a CarMax dealership in Austin for $12,200, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Armstrong was provided a check from the dealership just one day after being questioned by authorities, officials said. On May 14, authorities said, she boarded a flight from Austin to Houston Hobby Airport, then boarded a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Armstrong was last known to have been dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18, the day after Austin police issued a homicide warrant for her arrest in connection to the killing of Anna Moriah Wilson. Wilson, 25, was a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont who was in Austin for a race.

Wilson was staying with her friend Colin Strickland, another cyclist, on her way to a competition in Dallas, authorities said. According to an affidavit, Wilson and Armstrong both previously dated Strickland, who is not considered a suspect in the case.

On May 18, authorities say Armstrong was provided transportation to the Newark airport, but when they searched outbound flights, they found no flight reservations under Armstrong's name.

On May 11, police found Wilson at an East Austin home bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. They performed CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward in addition to $1,000 cash reward by the Capital Area Crime Stoppers for information leading to Armstrong's arrest. An anonymous donor is contributing up to $15,000, rounding out the reward money at $21,000.

Anyone with information about Armstrong's whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

