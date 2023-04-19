Who are the suspects and the victims in the Sweet 16 mass shooting?

Community members embrace during a prayer vigil at First Baptist Church in Dadeville, Ala., on Sunday, April 16, 2023. A deadly shooting happened late Saturday night at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in downtown Dadeville. | Jake Crandall, The Montgomery Advertiser via Associated Press

Teen brothers have been arrested and charged with the murder of four people Saturday at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama. But many details remain unanswered as police continue their investigation.

Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, have been charged as adults. They were taken into custody Tuesday night, according to CNN.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tweeted Wednesday morning: “Both individuals were formally charged with 4 counts of Reckless Murder.”

Special Agents with ALEA’s SBI, have arrested Ty Reik McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee and Travis McCullough, 16, also of Tuskegee. Both individuals were formally charged with 4 counts of Reckless Murder pic.twitter.com/3a25lAITxe — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) April 19, 2023

Officials said more charges will likely be added.

According to CBS News, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said, “Please understand, with a scene and a violent act, with the violence that went on and the magnitude of what happened, we are absolutely still in the early stages of this investigation.” He continued, “This is absolutely the beginning. This is not the end. There’s a tremendous amount of work that has yet to be done.”

The party ended abruptly as the sound of gunshots was heard over the DJ music, leaving more than 30 injured and four dead. Two of the victims were students at the local high school in Dadeville.

According to a different CNN article, Mike Knox, the Tallapoosa County coroner, on Monday released the names of the victims who were killed: “Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, a 23-year-old from Dadeville, Alabama; Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, a 19-year-old from Opelika, Alabama; Philstavious Dowdell, an 18-year-old from Camp Hill, Alabama, and a senior at Dadeville High School; and Shaunkivia (KeKe) Nicole Smith, a 17-year-old senior at Dadeville High School.”

“It is an unreal tragedy,” Dadeville High Principal Chris Hand said. “I am so devastated right now. We have a really good school and these were great students,” per AL News.

The small town of around 3,000, where residents are a close-knit community, are left mourning the losses and tragedy they witnessed last weekend.

“Dadeville Mayor Jimmy ‘Frank’ Goodman implored witnesses to come forward. ‘Our law enforcement agencies need our help,’ he said. Pastor Fred Hutcherson of Zion Hill Baptist Church also asked churchgoers to inform law enforcement if they know anything,” USA Today reported.

Alexis Dowdell had been anticipating her Sweet 16 birthday party for months, but she never expected to end her night holding her dying brother in her arms. He had pushed her out of the way of gunshots. She recounted the incident to AL News in a separate report, saying, “I wasn’t crying at the moment because I was trying to be strong instead of panicking. And so I said, ‘You’re going to be all right. You’re a fighter, you’re strong.’”

Keke Smith, like Philstavious Dowdell, was about to graduate and was looking forward to attending the University of Alabama. Those who knew her recounted how a room she entered brightened and said that she was always smiling.

The father of Marsiah Collins told CNN that his son wanted to pursue music and was enrolled for the fall at Louisiana State University. He was someone who was passionate about family and football.

“I have my son’s picture over my bed and to wake up now and see it and know my son is dead is devastating,” Collins said.

Corbin Holston was not attending the party but was actually there once a family member expressed fear that something bad was going to happen. The DJ had stopped the music to announce that someone had a weapon and asked whoever it was to leave. But the party continued.

“Out of concern for other family members, Corbin responded to the party to ensure their safety but unfortunately encountered the suspects,’’ his mom, Janett Heard, told AL News.

“Corbin was selfless when it came to his family and friends and always tried to be a protector,’’ Heard said. “That’s just the type of person he was.”

As law enforcement officials continue their investigation, they ask for patience and help from anyone who may have information on the shooting.

“Please understand with the violence that went on and the magnitude of what happened, we are absolutely still in the early stages of this investigation. This is not the end,” Burkett said.

“If you were at the venue that night and you have not come forward, please hear me. I absolutely want you to do that. We need you to come forward for these families. For these victims. Make no mistake. This is Alabama — when you pull out a gun and start shooting people, we’re going to put you in jail,” he said.