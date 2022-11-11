Suspects wanted after 16-year-old boy shot and killed while riding bike, Memphis police say
A homicide investigation is underway after a teen was shot and killed while riding a bike in Memphis.
On Nov. 1, Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Mississippi Boulevard just before 5 a.m.
A 16-year-old boy was riding his bike northbound when armed suspects began firing multiple rounds.
The teen, identified as Damarri Blunt, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, MPD said.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
