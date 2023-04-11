Suspects wanted in burglary of Conway business. There are signs of forced entry, police say
The Conway Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying five people who are suspected of breaking into a business.
The police department opened an investigation on April 2 in a burglary that occurred at D & S Handimart, 2900 4th Ave.
Forced entry was made through the front glass door, an incident report states.
In a Twitter post this morning, the police department provided pictures taken from what appears to be security footage.
Anyone with information can call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.