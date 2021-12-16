Suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery near Arbuckle

Dec. 16—The Colusa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate an armed robbery incident that occurred near Arbuckle on Saturday and the suspects are still at large.

According to a release issued by the Colusa County Sheriff's Office, deputies from the department were dispatched to the area of Old Highway 99 south of Hahn Road near Arbuckle at approximately 6:52 p.m. on Saturday night in regards to a robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies contacted two victims inside their vehicle. The victims told authorities they had pulled over to the side of the road to turn on a GPS device when an SUV crossover vehicle parked behind them.

"Two suspects then approached their vehicle and asked if they needed help," read the release. "The suspects then produced black colored handguns and pointed them at the victims demanding their money."

After the victims handed over their money, the suspects ran back to their vehicle and drove away.

According to the release, the victims described one suspect as wearing a black surgical mask with a black sweater and hoodie.

"The second suspect was described as also wearing a black surgical mask and a red sweater with a hoodie," it was stated in the release.

The victims also described the suspects as possibly being two Hispanic males, according to the release.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with related information is asked to contact the Colusa County Sheriff's Office at 530-458-0200 or Detective Sgt. Mathew Purcell at 530-458-0216.