Suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery at AutoZone, Memphis police say

Local authorities are seeking information about four men wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a local AutoZone.

The robbery happened July 29 at the AutoZone at 3343 Winchester Rd.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), three men armed with assault rifles entered the store around 4:30 p.m.

A fourth man, also armed with an assault rifle, stood at the entrance door acting as a lookout.

One of the suspects grabbed a clerk and forced him back into the store at gunpoint, MPD said.

The suspects forced employees to open the cash register at gunpoint and began taking money from the register.

According to police, the suspects then fled on foot down Tchulahoma Road.

These suspects are responsible for multiple business robberies in the Memphis area.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

