Suspects wanted in deadly shooting near gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot near a gas station in northeast Memphis.

Police say on December 12 at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of 2100 Sycamore View.

The victim, identified as Jermar Williams, was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video leaving the scene in a vehicle shortly after the shooting. MPD posted photos of the vehicle on Facebook Tuesday night.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

