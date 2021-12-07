Suspects wanted in Hilmar homicide found, arrested in Mexico, say Merced County deputies

Two people wanted in a September shooting death at a HIlmar diner have been arrested arrested in Mexico, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominick Jeffery Rufo, 29, and Brandy Bettencourt-Costa, 32, who fled to Baja California, Mexico, were taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

Authorities said they discovered the suspects had fled to Mexico after a several months-long investigation.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked with the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, the U.S. Marshals Mexico Investigative Liaison Team from the Southern District of California and coordinated with Mexican authorities to locate the suspects.

Rufo and Bettencourt-Costa were wanted for the shooting death of Jasper Gray, 38, at the Hot Rod Diner in Hilmar on Sept. 19.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the diner in the 8100 block of Lander Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 19. When deputies arrived on scene, they located Gray deceased form what authorities said was an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation determined there was an argument between Gray and a suspect inside the packed restaurant at the time of the shooting.

At one point during the argument, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and shot Gray twice.

Rufo and Bettencourt-Costa are expected to be transported to Merced County and booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of homicide.