Suspects wanted after man gunned down in South Memphis drive-by, police say

At least three men are on the run after a deadly shooting in South Memphis.

On Dec. 26, around 12:30 a.m., MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 5100 Block of S. Third Street.

Officers were told that four people were at a gas station and headed southbound on S. Third Street when shots were fired at their vehicle.

The victims fled the area but realized the rear passenger had been shot, MPD said.

They drove to Methodist South Hospital, where the victim was later airlifted to Regional One Hospital.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video showed the suspects inside a black Infiniti SUV firing shots at the victims.

The suspects are three men and an unknown driver, MPD said.

After the shooting, the Infiniti fled northbound on S. Third Street.

MPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect(s) and any vehicle involved in this crime.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

