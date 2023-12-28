Suspects wanted for ransacking Sephora store in Orange County

Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a Sephora in Irvine.

The theft happened on Nov. 18 when a male and female suspect walked into a Sephora store and stole around $2,170 worth of beauty products, Irvine police said.

An image of the duo captured on surveillance video was released in hopes the public may recognize them.

Two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of beauty items from a Sephora in Irvine on Nov. 18, 2023. (Irvine Police Department)

The suspects’ white SUV, possibly a Chevy Traverse, with a very large item attached to the roof. (Irvine Police Department)

Security footage of their vehicle shows a white SUV, possibly a Chevy Traverse, with a very large, dark-colored item attached to the roof.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the theft is asked to email Irvine city officials at njohnson@cityofirvine.org.

