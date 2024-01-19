Suspects wanted for ransacking Ulta store in Orange County

Police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from an Ulta in Irvine.

The theft happened on Jan. 3 when the trio walked into an Ulta Beauty store and stole around $6,000 worth of beauty products, Irvine police said.

The store is located on the 13600 block of Jamboree Road in the Market Place shopping center.

An image of the suspects captured on surveillance video was released in hopes the public may recognize them.

Three suspects escaped with thousands of dollars worth of beauty products from an Ulta Beauty store in Irvine on Jan. 3, 2024. (Irvine Police Department)

After ransacking the store and placing the stolen items into large bags, the trio left the area in a silver-colored Hyundai Sonata sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the theft is asked to email Irvine city officials at njohnson@cityofirvine.org.

