Suspects wanted after robbing field workers in Tulare Co., deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Suspects are wanted after they allegedly robbed field workers in an almond orchard near Earlimart, said the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday night, deputies say they responded to a scene of a robbery that occurred just east of Earlimart.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that at least three people drove up to an almond orchard in the area. Two of the suspects got out of the car and robbed the field workers at gunpoint.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, nobody reported injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with more information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.