Suspects wanted for setting stolen boat on fire behind Corona supermarket

Police are searching for suspects who allegedly stole a boat and set it on fire in a Corona parking lot.

On Dec. 11, Corona police responded to reports of a boat fire behind a Von’s supermarket at 369 Magnolia Avenue sound 4:10 p.m.

Arriving officers found the 23-foot boat engulfed in flames. Authorities discovered the boat had been reported stolen from a Corona residence.

The suspects fled the scene of the fire before officers could arrive.

Witnesses told police they saw three Hispanic male suspects inside a pickup truck that was parked at the Von’s gas station minutes before the blaze. One of the suspects reportedly had facial tattoos.

Surveillance video from nearby traffic cameras captured the suspects’ vehicle towing the boat eastbound on Ontario Avenue about 15-20 minutes before the fire was ignited.

Surveillance video captured a suspect truck towing a stolen boat moments before it was found engulfed in flames in Corona on Dec. 11, 2023. (Corona Police Department)

The vehicle is described as a newer model, black Chevrolet or GMC 2500 diesel pickup truck with extended tow mirrors and no front license plate.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fire Investigator, John Brown, by email at john.brown@coronaca.gov or by phone at 951-736-2218.

Authorities are also interested in reviewing any photographs or videos taken by the public of the fire.

