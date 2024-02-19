Suspects wanted after shots fired into Raleigh home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is currently looking for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred in Raleigh last week.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to an aggravated assault call on Thursday in the 3700 block of Barberry Street.

Reports state that the suspects fired several shots into a house. Two victims were inside the home during that time.

The suspects then left the scene driving toward Ramill Road in a black Hyundai Sonata with Flordia tags.

Police say that no arrest have been made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

