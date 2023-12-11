Suspects wanted after stealing gun, credit card in car burglary spree in West El Paso

Two men accused of stealing a gun and credit card during a West El Paso vehicle burglary spree are wanted by police, authorities said.

The men broke into several vehicles the evening of Monday, Nov. 6, into the early morning of Tuesday, Nov. 7, stealing a gun and a credit card, which they later used at a convenience store, Crime Stoppers of El Paso officials said. The unsolved burglary spree is the Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

El Paso Police Department officers are seeking two men in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in a West El Paso neighborhood.

The men burglarized several vehicles in the 6900 block of Inca Dove, 1400 block of Cloud Ridge, and 6900 block of Dakota Ridge drives in a West El Paso Neighborhood near Redd Road, officials said.

A handgun and a credit card were stolen from the vehicles, officials said.

The men later used the credit card at a Speedway convenience store located at 7001 South Desert Blvd., officials said.

The suspects are men in their 20s, officials said. They were last seen in a single-cab Ford Ranger pickup truck with a flareside bed.

Anyone with any information on the suspects may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Men wanted after stealing gun, credit card in car burglary spree