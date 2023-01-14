Suspects wanted for stealing Infiniti in Cordova, MPD says

Four people are wanted for breaking into an Infiniti and driving off within a couple of seconds.

On Jan. 13 at approximately 5:10 a.m., Memphis Police responded to an auto theft on Lindstrom Drive, off Oak Springs Drive.

Surveillance footage captured two people exiting a white sedan, approaching the victim’s 2008 Infiniti G35, and within a couple of seconds of entering, driving off.

The stolen Infiniti was recovered and returned to the victim, police said.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

