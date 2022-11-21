Suspects wanted after stealing merchandise from Walmart in Whitehaven, police say

The Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects after they stole from Walmart in Whitehaven.

MPD said at 8:56 PM, a group between 6-12 suspects, some armed, entered the store at 5255 Elvis Presley.

Police said the group stole an unknown amount of merchandise.

MPD said no injuries were reported.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

