Suspects wanted for stealing purses from same Marshalls twice, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man and two women who they said stole purses from Marshalls.

Police said the first incident happened at 1697 Germantown Parkway on Aug. 30.

MPD said they took 18 purses, valued at $800, from the store.

On September 22nd, the same man, along with another woman, took 18 more purses, valued at $800, from the same business, according to MPD.

The suspects, both times, got into an unknown car and fled the scene.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: