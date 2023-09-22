Suspects wanted after two ATMs opened with blowtorch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for at least three men who used a blowtorch to try and break into an ATM in the Oakhaven area Wednesday night.

The trio was caught on camera in a silver GMC pickup at the drive-through Bank of America machine in the 3700 block of Winchester. One of the suspects was even photographed with his mask off.

It’s the second time someone has torched an automatic teller machine in less than two weeks, but police said they still trying to determine if the crimes are connected. Bank of America said it didn’t appear the suspects were successful.

On September 13, thieves used a blowtorch to open an ATM at Cooper and Young and steal nearly $12,000. The machine is still out of order, and the damage estimate is around $3,500.







Investigators said on September 11, a male in a black Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon broke into a drive-through ATM outside ZZ’s Discount in the University of Memphis area. The owner of the business on Park Avenue said he got away with $3,000.

Ziad Ozrail said the same person tried to break into his ATM the night before, but he managed to scare him away. He said he was with two other people and was driving a pickup truck.

“One of them was on a motorcycle,” said Ozrail.

Ozrail said the thieves never used a blowtorch, but they are the same individuals in the pictures released by police. He said one of them was wearing the same baseball hat and had a tattoo on his neck.

He believes the same people stole an air pump from his property.

“The guy who came to replace the air pump told me seven others had been taken,” Ozrail said.

He said it cost him $2,000 to replace the air pump and thousands more to repair his ATM.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

