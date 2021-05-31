Suspects in West Bath beating and robbery remain at large

May 31—Police continued to search Monday for three men suspected of being involved in an unusual beating and robbery Saturday night in West Bath.

A 45-year old man from Phippsburg was assaulted and robbed by three men on Berry's Mill Road after being "flagged down" by a woman who claimed that her SUV was disabled, said the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was driving his truck around 10 p.m. when he saw a dark-colored SUV with a woman waving for help, the sheriff's office said. He got out and was led to the rear of the vehicle, where three men assaulted and robbed him. The beating led the man to lose consciousness.

The assailants then loaded the man into the bed of his pickup truck and drove him to a driveway on Gilman Way in Phippsburg. He regained consciousness and began yelling for help. A homeowner called the sheriff's office to report the suspicious activity and reported people running into the woods.

The sheriff's office used dogs to try to track the suspects, but the track led back to Berry's Mill Road. The victim was transported by Phippsburg EMS to Maine Medical Center. His condition wasn't released Monday.

In a related matter, Brunswick Police Department reported on Saturday evening that a uniformed security officer came across a dark-colored SUV around 11:15 p.m., with a woman flagging him down near Cooks Corner. As he approached, the woman said she was all set and he left.

Anyone who may have information about the incidents can call the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office at (207) 443-9711.