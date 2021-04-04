Suspect's wife speaks out about California attack that left 4 dead

The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead — including a 9-year-old boy — said Saturday that she couldn't fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Police arrest man suspected in 4 attempted kidnappings in Denton area

    The driver of a gray sedan was arrested Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

  • 'My heart is crushed': Estranged wife of California shooting suspect says family has been threatened

    The estranged wife of a man suspected of killing 4 people in Orange, California, said she is devastated and her family has been threatened.

  • Suspect's wife says she 'can't understand' California attack

    The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead — including a 9-year-old boy — said Saturday that she couldn't fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade. Police say the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, had targeted the mobile home brokerage company, Unified Homes, and had personal and business relationships with the victims. Mendoza, in a text message to The Associated Press, said she and Gaxiola have been separated for two years and “he never told me anything about where he was staying or what he was doing.”

  • Man stalked, left gifts for former co-worker before attacking her, Oklahoma cops say

    He’s also accused of shooting the woman’s husband in the hand.

  • Asian-owned store trashed by man with metal pole

    An Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte, N.C., was trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs, according to police and a son of the store's owners.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Man verbally attacks SJ Chinese family with racist rant

    One of their young children almost opened the door when someone repeatedly knocked and rang their doorbell. Thankfully, he didn't because it was a man, yelling racist comments like "you brought COVID-19." In one clip the man says, "I said it's your neighbor, open the door! You... Communist China!"

  • Alleged stalker who left candy outside woman's home arrested after shooting her husband, attempting to kidnap her

    A man has been arrested after stalking his former female colleague for over a month, shooting her husband and attempting to kidnap her from her own home. The incident occurred on Friday, April 2, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when the unnamed target of the kidnapping was leaving for work in the morning as her husband escorted her to her vehicle when they saw the suspect, Justin Arthur-Ray Davis, sitting in his truck nearby, according to a statement from the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). “Davis has been stalking the victim for over a month after he resigned at their mutual work place,” TPD said.

  • Sherri Shepherd says remote learning has been 'absolutely detrimental' to son's mental health

    Shepherd acknowledged that online schooling has worked out fine for some but said that, for Jeffrey, it has been “extremely difficult” because of his social nature.

  • Biden says his $2.3-trillion infrastructure plan will create 19 million jobs — most would not require a college degree

    Biden says the American Jobs Plan is the 'largest American jobs investment since World War II.'

  • Infrastructure push is Biden's chance 'to reconnect with blue-collar America'

    The infrastructure funding in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan could create or save 15 million jobs in the next 10 years, with the majority of jobs going to blue-collar workers, according to a new analysis.

  • Thandiwe Newton Reveals True Spelling Of Her Name: “I’m Taking Back What’s Mine”

    Audiences have known her as Thandie Newton for over 30 years. Now, the Westworld actress has revealed that is not her real name. Her real name is Thandiwe Newton. Newton’s full name is Melanie Thandiwe Newton. Thandiwe is pronounced “tan-DEE-way” and it means “beloved”. In an interview with British Vogue, she revealed that her name was misspelled […]

  • Italian mafioso caught after returning home for Easter lunch

    The irresistible call of a lavish Easter feast in Sicily landed a prominent mobster behind bars Sunday after authorities arrested him as he was returning to the Mediterranean island from Brazil to celebrate with family. Considered by authorities to be the newly appointed “capo” of the Pagliarelli mafia district in southeast Palermo, Giuseppe Calvaruso, 44, had been living for months in Brazil, from where authorities say he was delegating mob affairs to loyal subordinates. Easter in Sicily is one of the most important Catholic celebrations, with spectacular processions and sumptuous meals. After being away from home for nearly a year, Calvaruso had planned a brief stay to feast with family, authorities said, departing from Natal and stopping over briefly in Paris before landing at Falcone Borsellino airport in Palermo. He was arrested quietly Easter Sunday by Carabinieri police while waiting for his luggage at the baggage carousel. Anti-mafia prosecutors are charging him and four other loyalists who were also arrested, including his right-hand man in Palermo, Giovanni Caruso, 50, with mafia association, extortion, assault, kidnapping and fraud-related charges. The Sicilian mafia, known as Cosa Nostra, divides Palermo into eight local districts, including Pagliarelli, home to the city’s maximum security prison. Prosecutors maintain Calvaruso was appointed head of the Pagliarelli district after the oldest boss of the Sicilian mafia, Settimo Mineo, 82, was sent to prison in December 2018. Considered a promising young boss for his ability to manage international affairs, authorities claim Calvaruso held close ties to investors in Singapore ready to finance construction in Sicily’s tourism and hotel sector. He was also tasked with maintaining diplomatic ties to other mafia district leaders to negotiate business and resolve disputes. But it was the tricky job of ensuring public order in his own district that eventually ensnared him. Prosecutors say Calvaruso ordered a violent assault on a gang of thieves who carried out several “unauthorised” thefts in his neighborhood. In one case, they say a local retailer hit by thieves twice in one week turned over video of the robbery to the local boss, who identified the rogue thieves and brought them to a garage where they were allegedly brutally beaten in Calvaruso’s presence.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases they will do a twist on a Michonne story from the comics on the final season

    Angela Kang tells Insider the show is working on a version of the Michonne/Elodie story line from "The Walking Dead" comic.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • A new 'Kung Fu' debuts at a crucial time for Asian Americans

    Up-and-coming actors will sometimes claim to know a variety of skills to be considered for roles, but Olivia Liang set a boundary early in her career. “When I started off in the industry, people would ask me why martial arts wasn’t on my resume because it was such a typecast for Asians to do martial arts roles," said Liang. Liang kept that promise.

  • Japan expresses concerns to China about territorial waters, Hong Kong, Uighur situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart about Chinese incursions into territorial waters, the situation in Hong Kong and the human rights situation of China's Uighur minority. China's extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S relationship and are a security concern for Japan.

  • South Africa levels series vs. Pakistan despite Fakhar's 193

    South Africa held out to level the ODI series 1-1 with a 17-run win over Pakistan on Sunday that was much closer than it should have been because of Fakhar Zaman's brilliant 193 in a losing effort. Pakistan opener Fakhar's score came from 155 balls and he hit 18 fours and 10 sixes to give South Africa a big scare in the second one-day international. Pakistan was 205-7 at one stage before Fakhar really got going, but ultimately finished on 324-9 chasing 342 to win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

  • 'Godzilla vs. Kong' earned $48 million at the US box office over the weekend, the best opening during the pandemic

    Warner Bros.' "Godzilla vs. Kong" debuted on the streaming service HBO Max simultaneously with movie theaters in the US.

  • The Myanmar beauty queen standing up to the military

    A month ago Han Lay was protesting. Last week she used her pageant speech to criticise the military.