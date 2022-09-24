Suspects in Xenia Twp. shooting planned to kill Kettering woman, records show

Sep. 24—Three men reportedly developed a plan to kill an 18-year-old Kettering woman who was shot and wounded last week in Xenia Twp., court records revealed.

Three men — La'Dashiaun "Shawn" Brown, 21 and Aaron Joseph Davis, 21 of Dayton, and Jahmel Douglas Morgan, 22 of Beavercreek — are facing various charges connected to the shooting.

Davis and Morgan earlier this week told a Greene County Sheriff's detective the trio planned to kill the woman and they wanted to turn themselves in, according to Xenia Municipal Court records.

"More specifically, Morgan admitted he, Brown and Davis made a plan to have [the woman] pick them up in her vehicle, drive to a different location and for Davis to shoot [the woman]," an affidavit read, "As part of the plan, Morgan admitted he was supposed to shoot [the woman] in the event Davis was not able to do so."

Davis told the detective after he shot the victim, he chased her and hit her approximately three times, according to court records.

"Davis stated he did not shoot [the woman] again because the gun jammed," court documents stated.

He also reportedly said the gun was thrown off the Webster Street bridge in Dayton, Investigators found a gun in the river by the bridge and sent it for analysis to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A Xenia police sergeant found a woman Sept. 12 with a gunshot wound to her neck near a field off Hilltop Road, according to court records. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The woman identified one of the individuals involved as Brown — her ex-boyfriend. She was not able to provide full names for Brown's two friends, later identified as Morgan and Davis, but provided a physical description of both, according to court records.

The woman reportedly picked up Brown to talk. When she arrived at a Dayton residence, she got in the passenger seat, Brown took the driver seat and Morgan and Davis got into the back seat of the car, according to court documents.

They stopped in the 900 block of Ford Road of Xenia Twp. and got out of the car. The woman told detectives while walking around she heard a gunshot and saw one of Brown's friends with the gun, according to an affidavit. She reportedly tried to run away, but fell.

"Brown's friend with the gun assaulted her with the firearm by hitting her with the firearm on her head," the affidavit stated. "[She] was able to flee from Brown and his two friends."

An affidavit filed when Brown was charged with felonious assault and receiving stolen property indicated the woman told detectives Brown pointed the gun at her. But two affidavits filed in Davis and Morgan's cases indicated she saw one of her ex-boyfriend's friends with the gun.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced charges were approved against Morgan and Davis in the case.

Davis is facing attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges, according to court documents. Morgan was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are held on $1 million bond in the Greene County Jail.

The case against Brown was bound over Friday to a Greene County grand jury to review. He is held on a $75,000 bond in the Greene County Jail.