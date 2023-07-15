Suspectswantedin fatal shooting of Ansonia man, 30, are 'armed and dangerous,' police say

Jul. 15—According to Lynch, police sought two vehicles in the aftermath of the shooting: a black 2019 Hyundai Elantra, which belonged to Humphrey and was taken after its owner was shot, and a stolen red 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Premier, driven by the suspect immediately before the shooting and occupied by at least one other person at the time.

Lynch said in a news release Saturday afternoon that police had located the stolen Hyundai Elantra and were still searching for the stolen Malibu with Connecticut registration BD 24248.

"The occupants of the Chevrolet are considered armed and dangerous," Lynch said of the suspects in the vehicle. "Please do not approach the car if seen. Call your local police department."

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Enfield police at 203-735-1885 or leave an anonymous tip at: https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553.

