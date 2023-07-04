Suspended Boca lawyer charged with murder; body found in father's law building

A body was found riddled with bullet holes in the 900 block of Federal Highway in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON – Brandon Labiner, 34, a lawyer whose law license was suspended in April, has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm after a body riddled with bullet holes was found in a law office building owned by his father, Paul Labiner.

Police say the victim's family invoked Marsy's Law, preventing the release of the victim's identity.

Brandon Labiner, a personal injury attorney, was involved in a bitter dispute with his father over his handling of his mother's trust. Paul Labiner, who is also a lawyer, filed a lawsuit in September, accusing his son of misappropriating more than $500,000. The state Supreme Court issued an emergency order in April suspending him from practicing law based, in part, on the allegations made by his father.

Brandon and Paul Labiner practiced in the same office until June 2022, according to the lawsuit.

The victim was found by a family member in a breezeway near the parking garage of the law office building owned by Paul Labiner on Federal Highway around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. The victim died at the scene.

The suspect, Brandon Labiner, barricaded himself within his nearby law office on the 900 block of N. Federal Highway. The SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded. Brandon Labiner eventually surrendered without incident. He is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bail.

Surveillance video was obtained from various locations along Federal Highway linking Brandon Labiner as "a personof interest to the homicide," police said in a press release. If you have information about this investigation, police are asking that Detective Brittini Peck be contacted at (561) 620-6051.

