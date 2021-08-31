Suspended Bolton lawyer guilty in third federal fraud case

Aug. 31—Suspended lawyer Mark Pagani, who lives in Bolton, has two federal criminal convictions on his record in fraud-related cases, and he racked up a third Monday, pleading guilty to crimes that caused total losses conservatively estimated at almost $1.2 million to a mortgage investor and the federal government.

Pagani, 60, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and tax evasion before Magistrate Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam in U.S. District Court in New Haven. Each crime carries up to five years in federal prison.

Although Pagani pleaded guilty to only one year of tax evasion, he admitted in his written plea agreement that he had underpaid taxes for four years, 2014 through 2017, by a total of more than $181,000, which he will owe to the government.

Pagani is free on a $150,000 bond while awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled to occur Dec. 15 before Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in U.S. District Court in Hartford.

Merriam expressed concern that the latest crimes occurred while Pagani was free on bond or supervised release in his last federal fraud case, filed by prosecutors in southern New York state.

One of the bond conditions the magistrate imposed was a prohibition on Pagani, who works as a real estate consultant, having access to or control over funds or financial accounts of third parties.

"It's pretty extraordinary that we have a three-time federal offender," she said.

THIRD OFFENSE

DEFENDANT: MARK PAGANI, 60, OF BOLTON.

LATEST CRIMES: TAX EVASION AND CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT WIRE FRAUD.

PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS: MISPRISION OF A FELONY IN 2000; CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT BANK FRAUD AND CONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD THE U.S. in 2016.

WHAT'S NEXT: SENTENCING SCHEDULED FOR DEC. 15 BEFORE JUDGE VANESSA L. BRYANT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN HARTFORD.

There are disputes over how federal sentencing guidelines should be calculated in the case. Depending on how Bryant resolves those disputes, Pagani's recommended sentence could range from 2 1/4 to 4 1/4 years in prison.

Both sides reserve the right to argue for a sentence outside the range recommended by the guidelines. But, under his plea agreement, Pagani will have the right to appeal the sentence if he gets more than 4 1/4 years in prison.

Case involved Colonial Realty

Pagani's first federal conviction, which occurred in 2000, was an outgrowth of the massive fraud involving Colonial Realty Co.

Colonial's creditors placed the company and its principals, Benjamin J. Sisti and Jonathan N. Googel, in involuntary bankruptcy.

Pagani was associated with Sisti's son, Kevin Sisti, in the purchase of a restaurant. He admitted in a federal plea agreement that he became aware that $30,000 in cash paid to the restaurant's former owners at the closing had been concealed from the bankruptcy trustee.

Pagani pleaded guilty to "misprision of a felony," meaning that he knew of a felony and failed to report it to authorities. He cooperated with authorities in the investigation and received a sentence of six months' probation and $550 in financial penalties.

He also had his license to practice law suspended for several months, according to a document filed by two federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York in connection with his second federal case.

The second federal conviction involved helping a client, Selim Zherka of Somers, New York, and others obtain more than $130 million in loans from three banks by providing false information on loan applications, according to court documents.

Those false statements included overstating the purchase prices and down payments on apartment complexes. By reporting those same false figures to the IRS, Pagani and Zherka, who also pleaded guilty in the case, overstated depreciation expenses and understated capital gains, resulting in underpayment of federal income taxes.

Cooperated again

Pagani pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States in that case. Again, he cooperated with investigators, meeting with them numerous times.

In 2016, Pagani received a sentence of time served in prison, was fined $100,000, and ordered to forfeit more than $96,000 in cash and all interests he had in several apartment complexes, including ones in Hartford, Middletown, Springfield, and the Bronx section of New York City, federal court records show.

Also in 2016, Pagani's license to practice law in Connecticut was suspended for four years by a state Superior Court judge, who required that he apply anew before his law license could be reinstated.

Online state judicial records contain no indication that Pagani has applied for reinstatement of his law license, which the records show is also suspended for failure to pay certain fees.

In his latest federal case, authorities allege that Pagani's co-conspirator was a person identified only as K.S. in court documents. Prosecutor Jennifer R. Laraia said in court Monday that the co-conspirator has died and was involved in both Pagani's previous federal convictions. Those facts indicate that the suspect was Kevin Sisti.

The victim, who isn't identified in court documents, provided money that he thought would be used to invest in mortgages, according to Pagani's plea agreement.

By the time the victim made the third investment, to acquire mortgages on properties in Springfield and Middletown, Pagani knew the first two investments hadn't occurred, he admitted. The victim lost more than $1 million on the third deal alone, according to the plea agreement.

The same victim provided $630,000 to invest in a "gentlemen's club" in Cleveland, Ohio, which never occurred. But the two sides in the case have yet to agree on the loss the investor experienced on that deal.

The same victim provided $630,000 to invest in a "gentlemen's club" in Cleveland, Ohio, which never occurred. But the two sides in the case have yet to agree on the loss the investor experienced on that deal.