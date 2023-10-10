Suspended Clay County Sheriff Lyde to serve jail time for oppression, tampering

MONTAGUE, Texas — Suspended Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde will serve 30 days in Hardeman County Jail, pay fines, surrendered his law enforcement license and gave up his right to appeal as part of an agreement for his punishment for two misdemeanor crimes.

He will not be able to serve as a peace officer because of surrendering his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement license.

Lyde is to pay a $750 fine for each count for his sentences for official oppression and tampering with a government document.

He will begin serving his concurrent 30-day sentences at noon Nov. 27 in the Hardeman County Jail.

Lyde remains free and was not handcuffed and led away Tuesday from the courtroom like other defendants destined to serve time behind bars.

Misdemeanor charges against him related to allegations of sexual harassment in the Sheriff's Office are to be dismissed as part of the agreement.

Senior Justice Lee Gabriel asked Lyde a series of questions related to the agreement before sentencing him at about 11:08 a.m. Tuesday in 97th District Court.

A petition to remove Lyde from elected office as sheriff is still pending.

One of the petitioners, Frank Douthitt, a Clay County attorney and former district judge, said after the sentencing that he believes the matter of the petition will be resolved in a couple of days.

Douthitt said Lyde cannot serve as sheriff without a law enforcement officer’s license,

But Lyde remains in office unless he resigns.

Gabriel was slated to begin hearing testimony at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Montague County Courthouse for the punishment phase of Lyde trial for two criminal offenses.

Instead, discussions took place behind closed doors until almost 11 a.m. while witnesses and onlookers waited.

Finally, Lyde, two prosecutors and two defense attorneys filed back into the courtroom and sat down at their respective tables.

Close to 10:30 a.m., paperwork showed up in the courtroom in the hands of prosecutors. But the wait continued.

Gabriel handed down Lyde's sentence in 97th District Court in the wake of a jury finding him guilty of official oppression and tampering with a governmental record on Sept. 15 at the Montague County Courthouse.

Lyde faced up to a year in county jail and a fine up to $4,000 for official oppression and tampering with a governmental record for July 12, 2021, incidents. Both are class A misdemeanors.

Jurors determined Lyde was guilty of illegally holding Landon Goad in Clay County Jail over 48 hours and not releasing him after a judge found no probable cause to hold them.

The jury also found him guilty of tampering with court documents connected to the domestic violence charge against Goad. The misdemeanor charge was later dropped.

The prosecution and defense agreed to move the trial to Montague County on a change of venue. Defense attorneys cited negative publicity and community discussion they believe tainted the jury pool in Clay County so much Lyde would not have been able to receive a fair trial.

Two other charges of official oppression and tampering with a government document in connection with July 12, 2021, incidents involving Sarah Lynn Johnson were also moved to Montague County. But Lyde was tried only on the charges related to Goad.

Johnson and Goad are suing Lyde and Clay County in federal court for alleged violations of their constitutional rights. A domestic violence charge against Johnson was also dropped.

Lyde has faced several court battles in the last few years: petitions for his removal from elected office as sheriff; federal lawsuits and other criminal charges.

