Suspended Dauphin County Magisterial District Judge Sonya McKnight posts bail

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Suspended Dauphin County Magisterial District Judge Sonya McKnight was released from prison after bail was posted.

According to Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack, McKnight was released Thursday after her bail which was set at $300,000 was posted Thursday. A hearing has not been scheduled yet.

McKnight, 58, faces criminal charges of criminal attempt – murder of the first degree and aggravated assault after a shooting on Feb. 10 at a home that involved her ex-boyfriend, court documents state.

Previous coverage -> Suspended Dauphin County Judge Sonya McKnight charged with attempted murder

According to the charges filed by Susquehanna Township Police, McKnight shot her ex in the face when he was sleeping and then called dispatch to report that her ex could not see but couldn’t explain what was happening.

During the police investigation, it was discovered that the man had recently ended a one-year relationship with McKnight and had tried to get her to leave multiple times before, but she wouldn’t.

After he had gone asleep around 11 p.m., he woke up about an hour or so later to massive head pain and Mcknight said to him “what did you do to yourself,” the charging documents state.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Severe Weather Alerts

When police interviewed the man, he stated that he never thought about taking his own life, while McKnight was “deceptive” when she was interviewed, the criminal complaint shows. McKnight also tested positive for gunshot residue within an hour of the incident.

The shooting wasn’t on Feb. 10 wasn’t the only one that McKnight was involved in. In 2019, McKnight shot and wounded her estranged husband, but that shooting was ruled self-defense. In November she was suspended after it was discovered she committed multiple violations such as theft of time, soliciting a product on her social media account, and even failing to show up to multiple court dates without providing an excuse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.