Suspended Des Moines middle school student arrested with gun at school

A suspended Des Moines Public Schools student was arrested with a gun at Brody Middle School Tuesday.

The unnamed student was "suspended indefinitely" during a Des Moines Police Department investigation last month that was unrelated to the school, according to a letter from Principal Thomas Hoffman to families.

Tuesday morning the student came to campus and was arrested in possession of a gun and other "illegal items." They didn't elaborate.

"The student was alone and under direct adult supervision while on campus and until DMPD arrived," he said. "At no time was the student in any classes or in direct contact with Brody students."

Hoffman stressed safety is a priority.

"We will remain vigilant as we ensure a safe and quality learning environment for our students and staff," he said.

This is the second time in recent weeks a student has brought a gun to a metro area school. A student brought an unloaded gun to an Ankeny middle school last week.

Related:Des Moines teacher returns to school after investigation into parent's complaint

This story may be updated.

Samantha Hernandez covers education for the Register. Reach her at (515) 851-0982 or svhernandez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @svhernandez or Facebook at facebook.com/svhernandezreporter.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Public Schools student arrested with gun at middle school