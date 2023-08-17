Suspended District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas sentenced to prison in sexual assault case

SOMERSET — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas II was sentenced to 24 to 84 months in state prison Thursday by Senior Judge Timothy Creany in a sexual assault case.

This story began on Sept. 18, 2021, when Thomas was charged with sexual assault charges that included rape, which was later withdrawn.

The defense team for Jeff Thomas, Eric Jackson Lurie (left) and Ryan Tutera (right), both of Pittsburgh, enter the Somerset County Courthouse during his trial.

The jury heard, decided

The jury trial was held in March.

A woman said Thomas punched her in the face and choked her at least twice during an unwanted sexual and physical assault on the evening of Sept. 18, 2021.

During the seven-day trial, several witnesses testified about seeing the bruises. The woman testified she received the bruises from Thomas the night of the incident.

The defense put several witnesses on the stand who testified Thomas had a good reputation and was a strong advocate for getting illegal drugs off the streets of Somerset County.

On the nine criminal charges, the jury found him not guilty of simple assault, aggravated indecent assault and simple assault–biting. The jury found him guilty of strangulation, committed in conjunction with sexual violence; criminal trespass; unlawful restraint; indecent assault–lack of consent; false imprisonment; and simple assault–striking.

What happened

Thomas, 37, of Windber, was accused of entering an adult acquaintance's home without permission on the evening of Sept. 18, 2021, and remained in the home. Police said he then began to sexually and physically assault the woman. Charges were brought four days later.

Thomas was overwhelmingly elected in 2019 on a platform of fighting illegal drugs and dealers.

