Suspended Glastonbury police lieutenant accused of driving drunk, lying

Mar. 31—Enfield police accuse a Glastonbury police lieutenant of driving drunk when he crashed his sport-utility vehicle on Route 190 late on Feb. 6 — then lying to investigating officers by denying that he was the vehicle's driver at the time of the crash.

Lt. Kevin Troy was arrested Monday on charges of drunken driving, interfering with police, and failing to drive in the proper lane, according to an Enfield police report provided to the Journal Inquirer in response to a freedom-of-information request.

Glastonbury police Chief Marshall Porter placed Troy on paid administrative leave the day after the crash, according to documents Glastonbury released to the JI in response to a separate FOI request. Town Manager Richard J. Johnson said this week that Troy remained on leave.

After his arrest, Troy was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond, meaning that he didn't have to post anything to be released but will be charged that amount if he fails to appear in court when required. He is due May 24 in Hartford Superior Court, the report says.

Enfield police received the first of two 911 calls reporting the crash, which occurred on Route 190 near the Pearl Street overpass, at 11:13 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to an affidavit by Sgt. Nicole Martel-Moylan, who went on to report the following:

The vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, was going east when it ran off the left side of the road, just after the overpass, hit the center median guardrail, rolled over, and landed on its wheels before coming to rest against an embankment.

Troy told officers who arrived at the scene that he hadn't been driving the vehicle, which was registered to him, but "clearly and vigorously reiterated he was too intoxicated to drive," the sergeant reported. Troy said the driver was a man he had met while drinking at a Murphy's Pub in Agawam, Massachusetts, while a second man followed them in another vehicle.

But the sergeant reported that the blood stains found in the Jeep were on the driver's side, with at least one in a location that was consistent with one of Troy's injuries — but only if he was the driver. She also reported that he had bruising at a 45-degree angle across his torso, from the left shoulder area down across his chest bone, which she said is consistent with the bruising having been caused by a driver's seatbelt rather than a front passenger's belt.

Enfield police Lt. James Held, who was off duty but went to the crash scene when he heard about it over the radio, reported that he thought he saw people running up the embankment toward Frew Terrace, Martel-Moylan reported.

But another officer searched the wooded area and the embankment and found no sign of disturbance, the sergeant reported.

She also reported that a police tracking dog went from the Jeep's driver's door, around the front of the vehicle, and directly to Troy.

Subsequent examination of surveillance video and credit card receipts from Murphy's Pub, where Troy had spent the evening, revealed that he had been eating and drinking with a woman and left with her — rather than with two men as he told police, according to Martel-Moylan.

She concluded that he had seven glasses of wine during the evening.

The sergeant reported that officers at the scene gave Troy the opportunity to change his account of the incident and that she made multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach him during the investigation.

She wrote that his denial that he was driving the Jeep, which she concluded was false, "caused significant police manpower to be tied up for an unnecessary extended number of hours both on scene and for subsequent investigatory follow-ups."

