Suspended imposition of sentence granted in felony weapon case

Kelly Ripa says publishing her first book, Live Wire, is about "correcting the record" — and she does so on topics including her complicated relationship with former co-host Regis Philbin, aging on camera and keeping the spark alive in her long-running marriage to Mark Consuelos. "As women we are trained to not be disruptive in any way," the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 51, tells Yahoo Entertainment about her book of short stories. "If a person says something and it's not true or inaccurate, we are trained to just take the high road, to never set the record straight no matter how detrimental it is to our own sanity, reputation, work life." So Ripa approached her storytelling with "the importance of correcting the record" in the more serious parts of the book. She says she "felt that I owed it to myself ... to have an accurate representation of what actually occurred... What I just wanted to put out there was the truth." While Ripa calls it "a great privilege" to have worked alongside the TV icon Regis Philbin, who died in 2020, "it was not an easy working relationship." So in the book, "I take the audience on a journey as to what it was like to be there, and how unfair it was for Regis first and foremost because ... it was his show and nobody should have a workmate forced upon them." She continues, "Most of this book took me maybe eight months to write — and the other year and a half was focused on those two chapters [about Regis] because it was hard," she admits. "That's why I don't let my words really speak for me. I let transcripted conversations speak for themselves because I don't wanna put words into people's mouths. I don't want things that weren't on record to be in the book. I want it to be read the way it was stated."