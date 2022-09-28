Suspended imposition of sentence granted in felony weapon case
Sep. 28—A Carl Junction man received a suspended imposition of sentence this week when he pleaded guilty to a harassment charge in a felony weapon and domestic assault case.
Kevin L. Trolinger, 46, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of harassment in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of unlawful use of a weapon, violating a protection order and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and granted Trolinger the suspended imposition of sentence with five years of supervised probation.
The charges pertained to incidents the week of June 13, 2021, when the defendant's wife reported that he had been acting bizarrely, accusing her of having an affair, taking her phone from her, not allowing her to leave their residence and threatening to kill her.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that at one point he sat her down in a chair next to him, loaded a rifle with rounds and made her explain her computer's browser history.