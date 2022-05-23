Suspended Pennsylvania state trooper facing federal child porn charges

Federal investigators are now taking over the child pornography case against a suspended state trooper.

Sean McKenzie walked into court Monday afternoon free on a $500,000 cash bail.

But, a few minutes later, he was walked out in handcuffs and taken into custody by homeland security.

McKenzie was charged in March on a slew of child porn-related charges.

He was expected to have a preliminary hearing Monday, but instead local prosecutors dismissed their case and it was turned over to the feds.

