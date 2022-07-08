Suspended police officer remains jailed despite effort to modify bail

Jul. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A suspended Hanover Township police officer will remain jailed as efforts to modify his bail were unsuccessful Friday.

Kevin Eugene Davis, 27, was among eight others arrested by the state Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics Investigation that targeted the pipeline supply of methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana to Luzerne and Lackawanna counties from a Mexican drug source.

Ringleaders in the trafficking ring were identified as Gerinardo Emilio Rivera, 52, and Ramon Severino Fernandez, 39.

Attorney General Joseph Shapiro in a news release issued June 17 when Davis was arrested stated Rivera and Fernandez were coordinating drug resupplies from a Mexican source and using an apartment in Wilkes-Barre as a stash house, identifying Davis as the property owner.

A 200 page affidavit supporting the charges against Rivera, Fernandez, Davis and others list the apartment building at 131 N. Meade St. County property records confirm Davis owns the North Meade Street apartment building.

The six-month investigation resulted in the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $600,000, 27 pounds or 63,000 doses of fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana and more than $15,000 cash.

During a court appearance Friday moring at the county courthouse before Plains Township District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo, preliminary hearings for those arrested were continued until July 29.

Davis' attorney, Paul Walker, argued the preliminary hearing for his client should proceed as he believes allegations listed in the affidavit does not warrant such a high bail.

Walker made passionate pleas to have Davis' $500,000 straight bail modified to "make it realistic and achievable," arguing the purpose of bail is to make sure defendants in criminal cases appear for future court proceedings.

In Davis' case, Walker argued, the high bail seams more like punishment.

Walker suggested having Davis be monitored by the county's pre-trial services division with electronic monitoring and daily reporting.

Spagnuolo denied Walker's request to modify Davis' bail.

Walker has an opportunity to petition county court to modify Davis' bail, wait several weeks and make another request after the July 29 preliminary hearing or Davis can post bail, either monetary or use property equal or greater than $500,000 as collateral.

Others charged in the trafficking ring are Andrew Pope, 43, Mark D. Finley, 56, Scott Edward Knox, 31, Erin Emily McNew, 24, William J. Breha, 44, and Carlos Vasquez, 31.