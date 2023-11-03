Suspended Poudre School District teacher charged with fourth child sex abuse allegation

A longtime educator in Poudre School District was jailed Friday following a third allegation that he sexually assaulted male students in the early 2000s.

Robert Denise, 60, now faces four felony charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust against three separate victims, according to a news release sent Friday by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Also Friday, the district attorney assigned to Denise's case said in court that two additional individuals had made allegations of sexual abuse against Denise, but those fell outside the statute of limitations for criminal charges.

Denise has taught at Cache la Poudre Middle School in Laporte since 1995. He was placed on paid administrative leave in February following the initial allegations of abuse against him, according to PSD.

Sheriff's investigators in April and August released information about the allegations and criminal charges against Denise, both times saying that they were concerned that there may be additional victims of Denise's alleged pattern of abuse. They reiterated that concern Friday, adding that Denise worked at the Ben Delatour Scout Ranch in Red Feather Lakes during summers in the 1990s.

Robert Denise

Also Friday, they said Denise had been charged with misdemeanor failure to report child abuse for allegedly failing in his duty as a mandatory reporter to alert law enforcement to one victim's disclosure that he had been sexually abused years earlier.

The sheriff's office said that the victim related to the most recent charges attended CLP Middle School in the early 2000s and was one of Denise's students. He accused Denise of "grooming behaviors which culminated in sexual assault," according to the release. All of the victims related to the charges against Denise were younger than 16 when the alleged instances of abuse occurred.

An Eighth Judicial District Court judge on Friday granted the district attorney's office's request to increase Denise's bond from $1,000 to $50,000. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on Friday and listed as an inmate as of 4:30 p.m. He had been out of jail on the $1,000 bond prior to Friday.

Denise is scheduled for a disposition hearing in district court at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

Sheriff's investigators on Friday said that due to the nature of the allegations against Denise and his frequent access to children, they are asking anyone to reach out with information about any unreported incidents involving Denise.

People with tips can call Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Coloradoan reporter Sady Swanson contributed to this report.

Resources for students, families

The sheriff's office and school district have shared a list of the following resources available for all community members coping with issues of abuse:

Child, Adolescent and Young Adult Connections (CAYAC): 970-221-3308

ChildSafe: childsafecolorado.org or 970-472-4133

Connections - Adult Services: 970-221-5551

Crawford Child Advocacy Center: crawfordcac.org or 970-407-9739

I Matter Colorado (up to six free, virtual counseling sessions): imattercolorado.org or yoimportocolorado.org for services in Spanish

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (free and confidential support 24/7): 988 (text or call); get help in Spanish: 988lifeline.org/es/home/

Sexual Assault Victims Advocate (SAVA) Center: 970-472-4200

SummitStone Health Partners Community Crisis Center: 970-494-4200

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Suspended PSD teacher charged with fourth child sex abuse allegation