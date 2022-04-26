Suspended prosecutor faces new charges in unrelated case

A suspended western Pennsylvania prosecutor facing charges in a sexual assault case has now been charged in an unrelated assault almost a year ago.

Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Thomas, Somerset County’s elected district attorney, was jailed Monday on simple assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Police allege that he was seen on a video call punching a woman in May 2021.

Thomas was accused earlier of having attacked a woman in her Windber home in September.

He faces sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint and strangulation charges in that case.

His attorney has said he maintains that he is innocent of all charges.

