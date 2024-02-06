Suspended school bookkeeper faces new fraud charges after shootout with Clay deputies

The Clay County Sheriff's Office mobile command unit stations outside an Old Jennings Road cemetery in Middleburg where deputies exchanged gunfire with a woman on Jan. 23.

A suspended Clay County school bookkeeper arrested after Jan. 23 exchange of gunfire with deputies now has three new charges of fraudulent use of credit cards. She was already charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

The new charges were added Jan. 29 involving multiple purchases at a Publix, Walmart and Home Depot, according to Tammy Jo Saucier's arrest report. Doctors Inlet Elementary School Principal Carolyn Ayers told investigators she had been suspended after an internal audit turned up several suspicious purchases with the school's credit cards at those businesses. They totaled $1,762.98.

Ayers said Saucier, 51, was in possession of the cards and responsible for them. The Sheriff's Office also reviewed video footage of each of the unauthorized purchases showing the same woman identified as Saucier, according to the report. Ayers said she has been her supervisor for six years and has known her for 15.

The report noted Saucier was unable to be questioned about the purchases due to still being in an intensive care unit for injuries sustained in the shooting.

Details finally released: Clay County deputies' use of deadly force deemed justified

The ordeal began after the Sheriff’s Office was called by a school resource officer because Saucier had made suicidal threats. Her husband also came to the school after receiving a concerning text from her and then not being able to reach her.

The Sheriff’s Office ran her vehicle information into its license plate reader system and learned she was heading from Oakleaf toward Middleburg. A sergeant spotted her and got behind her vehicle. She began to drive recklessly, including into oncoming traffic and running a red light, Sheriff Michelle Cook said at the time.

After a short pursuit, she pulled over at the Holly Hill cemetery on Old Jennings Road. A sergeant began trying to talk with her, and at least two more deputies quickly arrived, one who was a family friend. They further attempted to de-escalate the situation, Cook said, but she fired a round inside her car and then a short time later shot toward deputies.

They returned fire. She was struck in the right pinky, according to the initial arrest report. She still wouldn't surrender and asked for some cigarettes. When she got out of the vehicle to reach for the cigarettes, they shot her with bean bag rounds and took her into custody, Cook said.

The initial arrest report said Saucier had to have her spleen removed, but it did not specify if that was due to the bean bag strikes or if she shot herself. No deputies were injured.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: School bookkeeper faces new charges after shootout with Clay deputies