Suspended sentence granted in Aurora child enticement case

Dec. 15—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 40-year-old man accepted a plea offer this week in a child sexual abuse case involving a 13-year-old victim from Aurora and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.

Stephen W. Young, formerly of Nixa, pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of sexual misconduct with a child in a plea deal calling for a suspended sentence. He had been facing a more serious charge of enticement of a child younger than 15 years old.

Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and assessed Young four years in prison with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Aurora police received a report in June 2019 of messages of a sexual nature taking place on Instagram between a girl and a 37-year-old man.

Young, who lived in Nixa at the time, acknowledged when questioned by a detective that his overtures were of a sexual nature and that he knew the recipient of the messages was underage.